Rege-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton despite reports

Image: @regejean on Instagram

Rege-Jean Page  took to Instagram to re-iterate that he is not returning to Bridgerton, despite recent reports that he would.

Rege-Jean, who played the Duke of Hastings in the first season, was sorely missed in the second season by fans. Speculation arose that he would be re-joining the cast for the third season.

 

The post  reads as follows:

“The boys are back in town. ❤️
(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine ☕️”

