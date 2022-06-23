Roma McLaughlin feels Ireland need to be better in front of goal

Donegal’s Republic of Ireland midfielder Roma McLaughlin admits that Sunday’s friendly win against the Philippines was a wake up call for the squad.

Vera Pauw’s team claimed a 1-0 win in the friendly match in Turkey which was arranged in order to help the players acclimatize for their big game this Monday.

Georgia provide the opposition in the World Cup qualifiers – a side whom they defeated 11-0 in the home qualifier.

The Inishowen native has being telling Off The Ball, she feels they need to be better when it comes to making chances in front of goal.