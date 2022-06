The Union of Students in Ireland has described the date set to publish this year’s Leaving Cert results as “disappointing”.

Leaving Cert results will be issued to students on September 2nd, which is three weeks later than usual.

The delay is caused by a shortage of examiners, deferred exams as well as ensuring grades are not lower than last year.

Meghan O’Connor from the USI says students will face a number of pressures when colleges return: