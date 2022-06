Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson says ‘he fell off his chair laughing’ when the Tánaiste accused his party of bullying.

Leo Varadkar alleged yesterday Sinn Féin are constantly attacking the government both personally and in the Oireachtas.

It comes as the Tánaiste engaged in a heated row with Pearse Doherty in the Dáil last week.

Responding to Leo Varakdar, Deputy O’Broin says there is no online abuse by members of Sinn Féin…