Derry and Armagh fly the flag for Ulster in the quarter finals of the All Ireland’s this weekend.

Ulster Champions Derry start proceedings at Croke Park against Clare with Dublin and Cork the second game on Saturday. Armagh go up against Connacht kingspins Galway, with the last encounter being the intriguing meeting of Kerry and Mayo.

Oisin Kelly has been looking at the quarter finals with Highland’s match analyst Martin McHugh: