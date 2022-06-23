Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Tyrone GAA postpone weekend fixtures

Damian Casey.

As a mark of respect to Damian Casey, the Tyrone CCC have postponed all games in the County this weekend.

The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday and the Under 17/19 games on Sunday will now not take place this weekend and will be rescheduled with a double round of fixtures later in the summer.

The 29-year-old who was as regarded by many as the greatest hurler Tyrone has ever produced died in a swimming accident in Spain last week.

Damian’s funeral will take place in Sunday in St Patricks Church, Dungannon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO gives opening statement to Oireachtas Housing Committee

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO gives opening statement to Oireachtas Housing Committee

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB fined €96.7m for role in tracker mortgage scandal

23 June 2022
288909271_144301784854063_8871729933454588558_n
Entertainment, News

Rege-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton despite reports

23 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube