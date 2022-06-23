Tyrone GAA postpone weekend fixtures

As a mark of respect to Damian Casey, the Tyrone CCC have postponed all games in the County this weekend.

The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday and the Under 17/19 games on Sunday will now not take place this weekend and will be rescheduled with a double round of fixtures later in the summer.

The 29-year-old who was as regarded by many as the greatest hurler Tyrone has ever produced died in a swimming accident in Spain last week.

Damian’s funeral will take place in Sunday in St Patricks Church, Dungannon.