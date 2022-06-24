Lack of Special Education spaces “scandalous” – Doherty



A Donegal TD says it is scandalous that hundreds of children with special needs do not have an appropriate school place for September.

Deputy Pearse Doherty spoke of Aaron who is a 12 year old boy with a dual diagnosis of autism and intellectual disability.

He has recently graduated from a special school and has nowhere to go to progress his education in September.

Deputy Doherty called for emergency legislation to be passed ahead of the summer recess, however, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says there are no plans for special legislation to be put in place.

He says immediate action must be taken to rectify the situation…