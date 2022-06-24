Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lack of Special Education spaces “scandalous” – Doherty


A Donegal TD says it is scandalous that hundreds of children with special needs do not have an appropriate school place for September.

Deputy Pearse Doherty spoke of Aaron who is a 12 year old boy with a dual diagnosis of autism and intellectual disability.

He has recently graduated from a special school and has nowhere to go to progress his education in September.

Deputy Doherty called for emergency legislation to be passed ahead of the summer recess, however, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says there are no plans for special legislation to be put in place.

He says immediate action must be taken to rectify the situation…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Warning from RSA after defective vehicles detected at Rally

24 June 2022
Tusla – The Child and Family Agency, today celebrated the official opening of a brand-new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town - Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Tusla opens new office in Donegal Town

24 June 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

University Association wants leaving cert exams held in May

24 June 2022
taking-it-to-the-streets-paddy-diver-s-journey-from-working-man-to-talisman.jpeg
News, Top Stories

Mica campaigners doing the work of Government for too long – Diver

24 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Warning from RSA after defective vehicles detected at Rally

24 June 2022
Tusla – The Child and Family Agency, today celebrated the official opening of a brand-new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town - Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Tusla opens new office in Donegal Town

24 June 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

University Association wants leaving cert exams held in May

24 June 2022
taking-it-to-the-streets-paddy-diver-s-journey-from-working-man-to-talisman.jpeg
News, Top Stories

Mica campaigners doing the work of Government for too long – Diver

24 June 2022
thomas pringle voting age bill
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle presents bill calling for voting age to be lowered to 16

24 June 2022
martin kenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Important that legislation forwarded to further advance equality – Kenny

24 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube