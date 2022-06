Pearse McAuley has been released from Castlerea prison after serving seven years for stabbing his ex wife Sinn Fein TD Pauline Tully 13 times.

The Strabane man was sentenced to 12 years with 4 suspended in 2015 for the attack.

It happened on Christmas Eve in 2014, at the family home in Kilnaleck in County Cavan.

McAuley has previously been jailed for his involvement in a botched robbery in which Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was shot dead.