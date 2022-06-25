Derry just lose out in thrilling All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final

Derry just lost out in a thrilling Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final as they were narrowly beaten by Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin.

It finished: Galway 2-9 (15), Derry, 1-11 (14).

Galway had the better of the first half and led by 1-4 to 1-1 with Eoin Higgins getting the Derry goal while Jack Lonergan got the green flag raised for the tribesmen.

A second goal for Galway, from Colm Costello, put them into a strong position and they led by 2-9 to 1-6 going into the final stages.

Derry produced a late flurry of scores but the Connacht champions held on.