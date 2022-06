Derry cruised into the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals as they brushed Clare aside in a goals rout at Croke Park.

In the first of the quarter-finals, Derry were quickly in command with two quick-fire goals from Conor Glass and Benny Heron.

By half-time they led by 3-6 to 1-3.

It was a similar pattern in the second half, with Paul Cassidy and Gareth McKinless also getting goals.