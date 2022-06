Dylan Browne McMonagle rode Night of Romance, a 5/1 shot, for trainer Joseph O’Brien, to victory with a length and a half to spare at the Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

The feature race on the card was the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby which was won by the favourite Westover with Colin Keane on board teh 11/8 shot.

It was a first win in the famous race for British trainer Ralph Beckett.