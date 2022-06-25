Issue of abortion access in Ireland highlighted by US Supreme Court ruling

Abortion clinics have begun closing in parts of America – after the US Supreme Court removed women’s constitutional right to the procedure.

Justices overturned a case from 1973 which legalised procedures across the country.

In a number of states, the ruling triggers immediate bans on terminations.

Meanwhile the Labour Leader here says the lives and health of many pregnant women may be endangered, due to the US Supreme Court’s decision.

Ivana Bacik says it’s a shocking step backwards, in a week where we learned over 200 Irish women travelled to Britain last year seeking an abortion.

She says even though it’s legal here, they shouldn’t need to travel: