Pauline Tully says that her ex-husband should have spent longer in prison for stabbing her.

Strabane man Pearse McAuley has walked free from prison after spending 7 years of a 12 year sentence – with 4 years of that suspended – behind bars.

He stabbed Pauline Tully, now a Sinn Féin TD, 13 times in 2014.

He repeatedly stabbed his estranged wife after assaulting her as she lay on the kitchen floor during the prolonged attack.

Pauline Tully says that he should have served a longer sentence…