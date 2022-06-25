Service Director welcomes new Donegal Town Tusla building

The opening of the new Tusla offices in Donegal Town has been welcomed by their Regional Service Director.

The new office accommodation is in the same building as the Primary Care Centre in Drumlonagher – and on the same site as the Donegal Town Public Services Centre.

The new building will cater for Tusla Donegal’s Family Support Service, Fostering Service and children in care support team. It will also host its Donegal child protection area team, as well as the Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) and the cross border MACE (multiple adverse childhood experience) project – with state-of-the-art meeting rooms for families and children.

Tusla’s Regional Service Director Gerry Hone says that the new building in Donegal Town was designed with children in mind first: