Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Service Director welcomes new Donegal Town Tusla building

Tusla – The Child and Family Agency, today celebrated the official opening
of a brand-new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town – Photo Clive Wasson

The opening of the new Tusla offices in Donegal Town has been welcomed by their Regional Service Director.

The new office accommodation is in the same building as the Primary Care Centre in Drumlonagher – and on the same site as the Donegal Town Public Services Centre.

The new building will cater for Tusla Donegal’s Family Support Service, Fostering Service and children in care support team. It will also host its Donegal child protection area team, as well as the Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) and the cross border MACE (multiple adverse childhood experience) project – with state-of-the-art meeting rooms for families and children.

Tusla’s Regional Service Director Gerry Hone says that the new building in Donegal Town was designed with children in mind first:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jim fitzpatrick irish news
News, Top Stories

Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick dies at age 93

25 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport promises smooth travels with 200k passengers this weekend

25 June 2022
event_gay_pride_12104-157-332
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland’s largest Pride parade taking place in Dublin today

25 June 2022
US Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of abortion access in Ireland highlighted by US Supreme Court ruling

25 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

jim fitzpatrick irish news
News, Top Stories

Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick dies at age 93

25 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport promises smooth travels with 200k passengers this weekend

25 June 2022
event_gay_pride_12104-157-332
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland’s largest Pride parade taking place in Dublin today

25 June 2022
US Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of abortion access in Ireland highlighted by US Supreme Court ruling

25 June 2022
monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Three new cases of monkeypox identified in Ireland this week

25 June 2022
pearsemc
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pauline Tully: McAuley’s sentence for stabbing should have been longer

25 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube