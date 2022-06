Three new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Ireland this week.

It brings to 28 the total number of cases of the virus confirmed here.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says all cases are in men, with ages ranging between 27 to 58 years old.

Three of those cases have been hospitalised for treatment of the infection.

Meanwhile 810 cases have been reported across the UK.

2,700 cases have been confirmed around the world in recent weeks, including in Europe and North America.