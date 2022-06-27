Council meeting temporarily adjourned due to disruptions

A special council meeting to discuss supports for Ukrainian refugees in Donegal has been adjourned temporarily for five minutes due to disruptions.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray adjourned the meeting after 1.15pm, following an outburst from Cllr Frank McBrearty.

It’s believed that Cllr Frank McBrearty made claims against Cllr Terry Crossan, who was sitting in front of him.

Cllr Crossan then asked if he could move seats, before Cllr Murray asked councillors to take their jobs seriously and adjourned the meeting temporarily.