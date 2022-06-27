Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal’s first floating wind farm could be operational by 2027

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has been announced as a partner in Donegal’s first floating wind farm.

The project, being headed by Swedish energy developer Hexicon, aims to have the first part of the project approved and built by 2027.

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has become a partner in the project, which aims to construct a floating windfarm approximately 50 to 80 kilometres off the coast of Donegal.

THe KFO signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish firm Hexicon in order to advance the project, and give both their consent to the construction of the wind farm, and also give their local knowledge of the seas to the company in the planning phase of the development.

Both Hexicon and the KFO plan to jointly apply for Marine Area Consent under the Marine Planning Act by 2025.

When completed, the windfarm is expected to produce 2 GigaWatts of energy – and could potentially offer a huge boost to the local economy in Killybegs.

