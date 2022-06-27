Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Draft report outlines zero plans for cardiac services in NW

There’s urgent calls for clarity on a draft unpublished National Cardiac Review which if sanctioned would have huge ramifications for the North West.

There’s plans for numerous centres of excellence and secondary centres in other parts of the country however, in terms of Letterkenny and Sligo there are no plans for any services which will result in the withdrawal of the angiogram service from Letterkenny University Hospital also.

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson, David Cullinane is calling for the urgent publication of the Nolan report.

He says the absence of cardiac services in the region would be a huge mistake:

