Fraud crime almost doubled in first quarter of 2022

Fraud crime nearly doubled in the year to the end of March.

It was largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone.

17,354 incidents were recorded in the twelve months to Quarter 1 this year, that compares to just over 9,200 in the previous year.

Most other crimes increased in the same period with the highest rates of increase in kidnapping and related offences, up 38 per cent, and offences against government, justice procedures and organisation of crime, up 24 per cent.

Sexual offences saw a rise of 13 per cent.

The number of homicide incidents and controlled drug and weapons offences fell.