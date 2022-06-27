Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

There have been 32 more deaths on the road this year compared to the same time last year.

83 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far in 2022.

The gardai are unveiling a #Slow Down social media campaign today, to highlight the importance of slowing down and driving carefully.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit yesterday detected a vehicle travelling at 130kph in a 100kph zone on the N13.

Garda National Roads Policing Bureau Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry says a further spike in road deaths must be avoided:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

27 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

27 June 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

27 June 2022
Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Committee revelations described as a ‘scandal’

27 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube