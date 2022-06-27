Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

There have been 32 more deaths on the road this year compared to the same time last year.

83 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far in 2022.

The gardai are unveiling a #Slow Down social media campaign today, to highlight the importance of slowing down and driving carefully.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit yesterday detected a vehicle travelling at 130kph in a 100kph zone on the N13.

Garda National Roads Policing Bureau Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry says a further spike in road deaths must be avoided: