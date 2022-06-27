Government should buy up private sector planned homes – Ó Broin

The government should take advantage of nervousness in the market by buying up homes planned by private developers.

That’s according to Sinn Féin’s Housing spokesperson after the latest daft.ie report found house prices increased by almost 4 per cent nationwide from March to June.

That report also found that property prices in Donegal have increased by almost a fifth compared to this time last year.

Eoin Ó Broin says builders are concerned about the impact inflation and a possible recession could have on house prices – and that the Government should take advantage of this: