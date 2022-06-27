House prices in Donegal continue to rise.

The latest Daft.ie report shows that the average cost of a house in the county is now just over €199,750, up 19% from this time last year.

The number of new home transactions in Donegal has also increased by 19% to 76.

Nationally, asking prices rose by 9.5% over the past year.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons, says a mixture of increased supply and higher interest rates could cause house price inflation ease:

