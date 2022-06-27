Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Housing Committee revelations described as a ‘scandal’

A number of revelations at the Oireachtas Housing Committee last week have been described as a “scandal”.

Consultant Engineer Aidan O’Connell claimed that some quarries in other parts of the country are knowingly producing unsatisfactory building materials. He also claimed some quarries were doing “side deals” with affected homeowners to keep the matter private.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty believes a full public inquiry into the regulation of quarries and the production of defective blocks is now required:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fr Quinn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes have been paid to Fr Brian Quinn

27 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Fr Quinn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes have been paid to Fr Brian Quinn

27 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

27 June 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

27 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube