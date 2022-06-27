Housing Committee revelations described as a ‘scandal’

A number of revelations at the Oireachtas Housing Committee last week have been described as a “scandal”.

Consultant Engineer Aidan O’Connell claimed that some quarries in other parts of the country are knowingly producing unsatisfactory building materials. He also claimed some quarries were doing “side deals” with affected homeowners to keep the matter private.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty believes a full public inquiry into the regulation of quarries and the production of defective blocks is now required: