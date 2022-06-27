No plans to close Muff Garda Station – Gardaí

There are currently no plans in place to close Muff Garda Station, according to An Garda Síochána.
This follows recent reports claiming that there are plans to redeploy Gardaí from Muff to Burnfoot Garda Station to cover the area from there.
In a statement released to Highland Radio News, An Garda Síochána said that there are currently no plans in place to close the station.
An Garda Síochána Statement:
“There are currently no plans in place to close Muff Garda Station.
“Muff Garda Station is not a 24 hour station, however a 24 hour policing response is provided to the community.
“For operational reasons, An Garda Síochána does not comment on current or future deployment of resources. The allocation of Garda resources takes a number of factors into consideration, including but not limited to, population, crime trends, operational strategies and the policing needs of individual areas which are kept under constant review.”