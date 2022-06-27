No plans to close Muff Garda Station – Gardaí

There are currently no plans in place to close Muff Garda Station, according to An Garda Síochána.

This follows recent reports claiming that there are plans to redeploy Gardaí from Muff to Burnfoot Garda Station to cover the area from there.

In a statement released to Highland Radio News, An Garda Síochána said that there are currently no plans in place to close the station.

An Garda Síochána Statement: