Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

No plans to close Muff Garda Station – Gardaí

There are currently no plans in place to close Muff Garda Station, according to An Garda Síochána.

This follows recent reports claiming that there are plans to redeploy Gardaí from Muff to Burnfoot Garda Station to cover the area from there.

In a statement released to Highland Radio News, An Garda Síochána said that there are currently no plans in place to close the station.

An Garda Síochána Statement:

“There are currently no plans in place to close Muff Garda Station.

“Muff Garda Station is not a 24 hour station, however a 24 hour policing response is provided to the community.

“For operational reasons, An Garda Síochána does not comment on current or future deployment of resources. The allocation of Garda resources takes a number of factors into consideration, including but not limited to, population, crime trends, operational strategies and the policing needs of individual areas which are kept under constant review.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday June 27th

27 June 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating Strabane attack

27 June 2022
liam blaney
News, Top Stories

Cllr Liam Blaney elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

27 June 2022
eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should buy up private sector planned homes – Ó Broin

27 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday June 27th

27 June 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating Strabane attack

27 June 2022
liam blaney
News, Top Stories

Cllr Liam Blaney elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

27 June 2022
eoin o broin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should buy up private sector planned homes – Ó Broin

27 June 2022
muff garda station
News, Top Stories

No plans to close Muff Garda Station – Gardaí

27 June 2022
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus apologise following weekend flight cancellations

27 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube