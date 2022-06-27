Police investigating Strabane attack

Police say they’re investigating an incident that occurred in the Carlton Drive area of Strabane today.

They say a man aged in his twenties, who had sustained a number of slash wounds to his body was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street.

He was transferred to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to Police an investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “If you witnessed what occurred or, if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/