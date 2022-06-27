Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Proposed changes to protocol due before House of Commons

A proposed law by the British Government, which would remove parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, is due before the House of Commons again today.

The EU has restarted legal action against the UK, after the bill was first introduced in Westminster by the British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss two weeks ago.

Taoiseach Michael Martin described the British Government’s actions as marking a new ‘low point’ in relations with Ireland.

Meanwhile, the DUP says it won’t re-enter power sharing in the North, until changes to the Protocol are made.

The SDLP’s Brexit Spokesperson, Matthew O’Toole, says the British Government’s plans would breach international law:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

27 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2022
Ross Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager

27 June 2022
Garda LK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch #SlowDown campaign

27 June 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

27 June 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

27 June 2022
Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Committee revelations described as a ‘scandal’

27 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube