Replacement patrol cars on the way for West Donegal

The allocation of replacement resources for Gardai in West Donegal has been widely welcomed.

It emerged last week that Falcarragh was left without a patrol car as the vehicle had reached end of life while the Dunfanaghy and Creeslough areas were without a car for the last 8 months.

It’s now been confirmed that a patrol car and an additional Garda has been deployed to serve the Dunfanaghy and Creeslough area as well as a temporary patrol car allocated to Falcarragh.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the news instils a sense of safety locally again: