Bonagee can take Donegal Youth League title this week

Bonagee Utd can be crowned Donegal Youth League champions on Wednesday night when they meet Keadue Rovers at Goose Green.

Should Bonagee gain at least a point then they will be crowned champions and will lift the Dick Duffy Memorial Cup in what is a tricky looking tie.

Bonagee have won 8 from 8 in a perfect season to date.

Should Bonagee fail to get the point they require they can still win the league depending on results elsewhere, nearest challengers Drumbar hosting Drumkeen and Gweedore Celtic travelling to play Milford Utd.

Wednesday night Donegal Youth League fixtures—7pm unless stated

Bonagee Utd v Keadue Rovers

Ballyraine v Ballybofey Utd

Drumbar v Drumkeen

Letterkenny Rovers v Mulroy-Fanad

Milford Utd v Gweedore Celtic–730pm