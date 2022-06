Gardaí in Donegal Town have appealed for witnesses to a raid on a jewellery shop in October last year.

Two raiders broke into the premises at around 3am using a crow bar to open the front door.

Once inside, the raiders smashed a number of display cases and stole jewellery, estimated to be worth more than €30,000.

Crime prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward…