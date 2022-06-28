Stolen vehicle stopped in Donegal and driver arrested

Investigations are underway in Derry following two burglaries and an attempted burglary yesterday which are believed to be linked.

Police received a report shortly after 7am yesterday that entry had been gained to a house in the Riverview Terrace sometime overnight and purses containing cash taken.

At around 9.30am it was reported that a man tried the door of a house in Hayesbank Park but, when left when he was unable to gain entry.

Later, at 11.40am, police were informed that the keys of a grey Suzuki Vitara were taken from another house in Hayesbank Park and the vehicle stolen.

It’s believed this vehicle was stolen sometime between 5am and 7am and may have been involved in a collision on Craigavon Bridge at around 7am. It was later stopped in Donegal and the driver arrested by Gardai.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information relating to the burglaries or crash to come forward.