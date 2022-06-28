Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Stolen vehicle stopped in Donegal and driver arrested

Investigations are underway in Derry following two burglaries and an attempted burglary yesterday which are believed to be linked.

Police received a report shortly after 7am yesterday that entry had been gained to a house in the Riverview Terrace sometime overnight and purses containing cash taken.

At around 9.30am it was reported that a man tried the door of a house in Hayesbank Park but, when left when he was unable to gain entry.

Later, at 11.40am, police were informed that the keys of a grey Suzuki Vitara were taken from another house in Hayesbank Park and the vehicle stolen.

It’s believed this vehicle was stolen sometime between 5am and 7am and may have been involved in a collision on Craigavon Bridge at around 7am. It was later stopped in Donegal and the driver arrested by Gardai.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information relating to the burglaries or crash to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Stolen vehicle stopped in Donegal and driver arrested

28 June 2022
News, Top Stories

Lack of public transport creating problems for Ukrainian refugees

28 June 2022
IMG_20220628_151659
Around the North West, Audio, News, Playback

Donegal student & winner of international science competition joins John Breslin

28 June 2022
Water Outage
News

Burst water main affecting Burnfoot

28 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Stolen vehicle stopped in Donegal and driver arrested

28 June 2022
News, Top Stories

Lack of public transport creating problems for Ukrainian refugees

28 June 2022
IMG_20220628_151659
Around the North West, Audio, News, Playback

Donegal student & winner of international science competition joins John Breslin

28 June 2022
Water Outage
News

Burst water main affecting Burnfoot

28 June 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after €30,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Donegal Town store

28 June 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue advice for holidaymakers

28 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube