Two month delay to four lane roadworks

The Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Municipal District Donal Mandy Kelly says the two month delay to major roadworks in the town is worrying but out of council’s control.

The completion of roadworks at the four lanes road between the polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts have been delayed by eight to ten weeks, until November.

The roadworks were expected to be complete at the end of August but difficulties in getting materials has led to the delay.

Speaking on today’s nine til noon, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says safety of the road must be prioritised at all times during the works…

