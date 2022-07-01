Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Inflation in Ireland estimated at 9.6 percent at end of June

Raising core social welfare rates by 20 euro a week would cost the State 1.5 billion euro a year.

Some politicians are looking for such a rise ahead of a special Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party meeting on the budget this afternoon.

It comes as annual inflation in Ireland is estimated to be running at 9.6 per cent to the end of June – that’s one percent higher than the Eurozone average.

EuroStat have also estimated energy inflation for June to be running at a whopping 41.9 percent.

Estonia is the country with the highest inflation in the statistics, forecast at 22 percent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

New pharmacy scheme to allow domestic violence victims to access support

1 July 2022
wrc
News, Top Stories

11 Donegal businesses convicted by Workplace Relations Commission last year

1 July 2022
Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation in Ireland estimated at 9.6 percent at end of June

1 July 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to three burst water mains in Donegal today

1 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

New pharmacy scheme to allow domestic violence victims to access support

1 July 2022
wrc
News, Top Stories

11 Donegal businesses convicted by Workplace Relations Commission last year

1 July 2022
Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation in Ireland estimated at 9.6 percent at end of June

1 July 2022
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to three burst water mains in Donegal today

1 July 2022
michael doherty fri
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO slams Government over lack of time to debate amendments

1 July 2022
Image (8)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dunfanaghy beach vandalised two nights in a row

1 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube