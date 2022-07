Aer Lingus has cancelled at least six Dublin Airport flights so far today – partly due to Covid cases among staff.

They include return trips to London Gatwick, Amsterdam and Lyon.

4,000 people will be affected by Aer Lingus cancellations this weekend.

A Covid spike among staff and strikes in France are being blamed by the airline.

This weekend over 100,000 passengers will still depart from Dublin Airport, which also continues to experience delays.