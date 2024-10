A victim of rape and coercive control hopes her decision to waive her anonymity will help others.

Earlier this week, 48 year old Sergio Correia of Front Street Ardara, County Donegal was jailed for eight years for the rape and coercive control of his wife in 2019.

Kathleen Correia waived her right to anonymity to allow her ex-husband to be named.

She hopes her decision will benefit other women: