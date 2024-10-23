Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry seeks public input

The chair of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry says his investigation may be the last chance to find out if the atrocity could have been prevented.

He’s written an open letter, inviting those affected to submit personal statements.

In 1998, a car bomb, planted by the Real IRA, ripped through Omagh town centre.

29 people were killed, including a woman pregnant with twins.

In the letter published today, chairman Andrew Turnbull says he needs to fully understand the significance of the bombing and its impact.

Hearings will take place in January and February to commemorate those killed, and to hear personal statements from those affected by the bombing.

He’s today inviting anyone who wants to share their experience to do so.

