Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding


The Dáil has heard how Letterkenny University Hospital had to cancel elective procedures due to overcrowding.

Deputy Thomas Pringle, speaking during a motion on public healthcare staffing, said he has long been calling for additional staff at Letterkenny to cope with overcrowding in the Emergency Department.

Deputy Pringle says as it stands, the effects are being felt by patients and staff alike.

The Independent TD urged the Health Minister to improve staff retention efforts, as many are emigrating due to better opportunities or visa issues:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

23 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

23 October 2024
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 216: Donegal woman is CEO of Ireland’s first registered baby bank charity

23 October 2024
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 216 – Donegal woman is CEO for Ireland’s first registered baby bank charity

23 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube