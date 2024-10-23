Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding



The Dáil has heard how Letterkenny University Hospital had to cancel elective procedures due to overcrowding.

Deputy Thomas Pringle, speaking during a motion on public healthcare staffing, said he has long been calling for additional staff at Letterkenny to cope with overcrowding in the Emergency Department.

Deputy Pringle says as it stands, the effects are being felt by patients and staff alike.

The Independent TD urged the Health Minister to improve staff retention efforts, as many are emigrating due to better opportunities or visa issues: