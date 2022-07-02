Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Joe Thomson delighted with Derry’s victory away to Bohs

Derry City goalscorer Joe Thomson

Derry City made it two wins from two on Friday evening after a 3-2 victory over Bohemians.

Joe Thomson opened the scoring for the Candystripes in the first half before Ali Coote levelled the game early in the second half.

Matty Smith put the visitors ahead once more with an own goal from Dawson Davoy then giving them a 3-1 lead.

Davoy then fired home into the right end but it wasn’t enough as Derry held on for a second away win in a row.

After the game Kevin McLaughlin spoke with scorer of Derry City’s first Joe Thomson…

