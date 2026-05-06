INMO says over 65,000 admitted patients have been without beds at LUH since 2006

The INMO says since it began counting the number of admitted patients without beds in Irish hospitals, there have 65,674 on trollies or other inappropriate settings been in Letterkenny University Hospital, and 70,407 in Sligo. That’s a North West total of 136,081.

The national figure was over 1.7 million.

The INMO is calling for legislation to protect staffing levels in hospitals, saying poor working conditions and hospital overcrowding are negatively impacting nurses’ mental health.

The impact of burnout and healthcare workers’ wellbeing will be discussed at the INMO’s annual conference in Dundalk this week.

Director of Professional Services and Industrial Relations, Tony Fitzpatrick says nurses regularly report working in understaffed wards……………