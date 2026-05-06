Ward questions Taoiseach on DCB homeowners’ access to data

The Taoiseach has told the Dail he has no issues with engineers’ reports and other data being shared with defective concrete homeowners before they agree to a remediation determination on their home.

In the Dail this afternoon, 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward questioned the Taoiseach on the issue, saying that homeowners are being denied access to documentation, with some considering Freedom of Information requests to access it.

Deputy Ward asked Michael Martin how, in this situation, people can exercise informed consent…………