Planning approval for 27 new apartments in Strabane

Approval has been granted for 27 new apartments are set for Strabane Town Centre.

The planning committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council approved the major residential development for Main Street.

The scheme will see the demolition of four derelict buildings from 104-110 Main Street to make way for the new four one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units.

The proposal also includes a landscaped internal courtyard, cycle storage, and improved connectivity to surrounding amenities, including the river walk, public car parking, and town centre services.

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(Release in full)

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has unanimously approved a major residential development comprising 27 apartments at Main Street Strabane at its meeting held in the Guildhall Council Chamber.

The approved scheme will see the demolition of four existing derelict dwellings at 104–110 Main Street and the construction of a new apartment development, including a mix of 4 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units, alongside associated ancillary works.

Located within Strabane town centre and adjacent to the Mourne River, the development will transform a currently underutilised brownfield site into high-quality residential accommodation.

The proposal also includes a landscaped internal courtyard, cycle storage, and improved connectivity to surrounding amenities, including the river walk, public car parking, and town centre services.

The development aligns with the Council’s Local Development Plan and regional planning policy, supporting sustainable urban growth by encouraging town centre living, making efficient use of previously developed land, and reducing reliance on greenfield sites.

A proportion of the homes will also be delivered as affordable housing, helping to meet local housing need.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor John Boyle, welcomed the approval:

“I am pleased planning has been approved on this significant redevelopment for Strabane town centre,” he said.

“This scheme will bring a vacant and derelict site back into productive use, delivering 27 new homes in a highly accessible and sustainable location.

“The inclusion of a mix of apartment types, alongside affordable provision, is an important step in meeting local housing demand.

“Developments like this provide much-needed homes but also help to revitalise our town centres by increasing footfall and supporting local businesses.

“The decision reflects our Council’s commitment to encouraging high-quality, sustainable development that benefits our communities.”

No objections were received during the application process, and statutory consultees raised no concerns subject to conditions.

All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.