New EU measures adopted for severe weather events

New EU rules will now allow countries to activate emergency support before severe weather strikes.

Midlands North West MEP Ciarán Mullooly says his amendment, adopted today, means the EU Civil Protection Mechanism can be triggered in advance, allowing generators and other support to be deployed early.

He says the move follows criticism of delays during power outages after Storm Éowyn and led him to propose the amendment to the policy.

Mr Mullooly says the change ensures problems seen after Storm Éowyn will not exist going forward: