There was Donegal involvement in the Morton games on Saturday night where Sommer Lecky claimed gold and Kelly McGrory broke a 39-year-old Donegal athletics record.

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky claimed victory in the High Jump with a 1.80 metre attempt.

Meanwhile, Tir Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory broke a 39-year-old Donegal athletics record with a 54 second run in the 400 metre hurdles.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the details…