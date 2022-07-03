Watch: Rory Gallagher & Chrissy McKaigue look ahead to All Ireland SFC Semi Final with Galway

Derry are working on their final preparations for their All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final with Galway in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Oakleaf county reached the last four thanks to an impressive 5-13 to 2-08 victory over Clare.

Galway come into the game on the back of a penalty shootout win over Armagh after the sides ended normal and extra time level.

Throw in at GAA HQ is at half past five.

Earlier this week, Derry boss Rory Gallagher joined Michael McMullan to look ahead to the clash.



Chrissy McKaigue tells Michael McMullan he is ready for a serious battle with Galway.