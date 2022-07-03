Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: Rory Gallagher & Chrissy McKaigue look ahead to All Ireland SFC Semi Final with Galway

Derry are working on their final preparations for their All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final with Galway in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Oakleaf county reached the last four thanks to an impressive 5-13 to 2-08 victory over Clare.

Galway come into the game on the back of a penalty shootout win over Armagh after the sides ended normal and extra time level.

Throw in at GAA HQ is at half past five.

Earlier this week, Derry boss Rory Gallagher joined Michael McMullan to look ahead to the clash.

Chrissy McKaigue tells Michael McMullan he is ready for a serious battle with Galway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

One third of all children’s disabilities services jobs vacant

3 July 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes that current Covid surge is almost over

3 July 2022
Sinn Fein
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein TD calls for rent cuts and freezes

3 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government TD calls for protection of turf

3 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

One third of all children’s disabilities services jobs vacant

3 July 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes that current Covid surge is almost over

3 July 2022
Sinn Fein
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein TD calls for rent cuts and freezes

3 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government TD calls for protection of turf

3 July 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Drumkeen this afternoon

3 July 2022
Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Now not the time for Irish Unity – Varadkar

3 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube