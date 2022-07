Donegal jockeys Oisin Orr and Dylan Browne McMonagle enjoyed victories over the weekend.

Orr got the first of his two victories on Saturday at Haydock on board the 13/2 Ramazan for trainer Richard Fahey, the second victory came on Sunday for Lucinda Russell when he rode the 11/1 shot Flylikeaneagle to victory in Ayr.

Browne McMonagle’s victory came also on Saturday but in Naas where he was first past the post on the 8/1, Born Invincible.