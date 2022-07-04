CES workers to strike in South Donegal

Siptu members at a Community Employment Scheme in South Donegal are to take part in a 24 hour work stoppage on Wednesday.

The workers at the South Donegal Deanery will join colleagues in Galway and Waterford in the stoppage as part of a national dispute over the fact that workers on such schemes have not had a pay increase since 2008.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Siptu’s Adrian Kane said while the government is not the employer, it funds the community organisations who are, and they don’t have the funds to provide increases themselves…..