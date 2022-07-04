DL Debate – 04/07/22

On this week’s DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, as Derry bid for a place in the All Ireland football final we hear from Derry boss Rory Gallagher and team captain Chrissy McKaIgue.

Brendan is joined by Donegal u16 ladies football boss Liam Skelly who’s last week took his team all the way the the all Ireland semi finals.

Sports editor with the Democrat Alan Foley review’s the all county leagues and look’s at what’s next for Declan Bonner and the Donegal senior team.

Plus former county star Maureen O’Donnell wraps up the show with a preview on the Ladies All Ireland Football Quarter Finals as Donegal prepare for a quarter final clash with Dublin.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: