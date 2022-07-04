DMRT appeal for support after Bluestacks rescue

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is appealing to the public for support after participating in what was described as a difficult rescue in the Bluestacks at the weekend.

At 9.15 on Saturday night, DMRT members were tasked by An Garda Síochána to assist a male casualty who was experiencing severe difficulty in the Bluestack Mountains.

The Rescue 118 helicopter was on the scene, but could not extract the casualty. DMRT, backed by the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team located the casualty at 01.20 yesterday morning, after what was described as an extremely difficult hike due to weather and terrain.

It was decided that the team would stay on the hill until it was more suitable to evacuate, with communications continuing with Malin Head Coastguard throughout the night regarding the casualty’s condition.

At approximately 7:30 yesterday morning, the casualty was airlifted and DMRT returned to base.

In a social media post following the rescue, DMRT is urging people to support them so they can continue to help those who need their assistance.