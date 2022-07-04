Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

DMRT appeal for support after Bluestacks rescue

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is appealing to the public for support after participating in what was described as a difficult rescue in the Bluestacks at the weekend.

At 9.15 on Saturday night, DMRT members were tasked by An Garda Síochána to assist a male casualty who was experiencing severe difficulty in the Bluestack Mountains.

The Rescue 118 helicopter was on the scene, but could not extract the casualty. DMRT, backed by the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team located the casualty at 01.20 yesterday morning, after what was described as an extremely difficult hike due to weather and terrain.

It was decided that the team would stay on the hill until it was more suitable to evacuate, with communications continuing with Malin Head Coastguard throughout the night regarding the casualty’s condition.

At approximately 7:30 yesterday morning, the casualty was airlifted and DMRT returned to base.

In a social media post following the rescue, DMRT is urging people to support them so they can continue to help those who need their assistance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
dmrt 2
News, Top Stories

DMRT appeal for support after Bluestacks rescue

4 July 2022
budget
News, Top Stories

Summer Economic Statement to be published today

4 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube