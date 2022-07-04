Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

Reports in the national press today claim members of the army from Finner Camp in Donegal are set to be redeployed to Dublin Airport as part of efforts to ease security delays.

According to the Irish Mirror, up to 40 soldiers from Finner are being given training in Dublin over the next two days, before their potential deployment to the Airport.

It’s understood the soldiers will work there for a week at a time, and will be stationed in Dublin during their work at the Airport’s security desks – but it’s currently unclear how much soldiers will be paid for the additional work away from home.

Statement from Irish Army:

Following a request from the Department of Transport, Óglaigh na hÉireann are preparing its members to be on stand-by to assist the DAA with the provision of aviation security duties at Dublin Airport between 06 Jul 2022 to 15 Aug 2022.

Approximately 40 soldiers from the 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp, will conduct preparatory training in Dublin over the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childcare
News, Top Stories

Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

4 July 2022
FinnerCampCoDonegal
News, Top Stories

Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

4 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

CES workers to strike in South Donegal

4 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Childcare
News, Top Stories

Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

4 July 2022
FinnerCampCoDonegal
News, Top Stories

Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

4 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

CES workers to strike in South Donegal

4 July 2022
donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube