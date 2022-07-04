Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

Reports in the national press today claim members of the army from Finner Camp in Donegal are set to be redeployed to Dublin Airport as part of efforts to ease security delays.

According to the Irish Mirror, up to 40 soldiers from Finner are being given training in Dublin over the next two days, before their potential deployment to the Airport.

It’s understood the soldiers will work there for a week at a time, and will be stationed in Dublin during their work at the Airport’s security desks – but it’s currently unclear how much soldiers will be paid for the additional work away from home.

Statement from Irish Army: