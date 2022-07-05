Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
2022 Donegal Half Marathon medal will have Sliabh Liag as its centrepiece

Participants in the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon will receive a medal with a raised image of the stunning cliffs of Sliabh Liag in the south west of the county as its centrepiece.

Last year, the organisers of the Donegal Half Marathon and Fáilte Ireland came together to promote the Wild Atlantic Way and selected Fanad Lighthouse as the discovery point to highlight.

Joan Crawford, Manager of the Wild Atlantic Way, says the Donegal Half Marathon is the perfect platform to help showcase the county.

“The Donegal Half Marathon is a great local event and assists us in promoting Donegal. There is a total of 39 discovery points along the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal and the focus this year is on Sliabh Liag which is one of our iconic signature points along the Wild Atlantic Way. Although the race is based in Letterkenny, selecting different discovery points each year affords the Donegal Half Marathon Committee and Fáilte Ireland the chance to branch out into other areas of Donegal,” she adds.

The organising committee has opted for a green-coloured technical t-shirt for those who participate in event which takes place on Sunday, August 28th in Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, says linking up with Fáilte Ireland is helping the profile of the event.

“Last year, Fanad Lighthouse was the focus and this year it’s Sliabh Liag. We’re delighted to be teaming up again with Fáilte Ireland and we are looking forward to holding what will be the ninth Donegal Half Marathon. We had no option but to go virtual with the 2020 event because of the pandemic and we were extremely pleased with the turnout when the actual event returned last year. Entries are coming in at a steady rate and we are confident of attracting another large field again next month,” he adds.

The 2022 Donegal Half Marathon starts at 9.20 am and will be sponsored by the Kernan’s Retail Group, with support from Donegal County Council, Optum, Donegal Sports Partnership, and Donegal Volunteer Centre.

To register for next month’s event, follow the link below:

https://www.njuko.net/donegal_half…/select_competition

