Finn Wheelers Cycling Club – Turtles group complete Mizen to Malin cycle in aid of Donegal Hospice



Twelve members of Finn Wheelers Cycling Club competed a cycle from Mizen to Malin over the weekend in aid of Donegal Hospice. The group of leisure cyclists known as the ‘Turtles’ set off on the 650km (403 miles) cycle from Mizen Head on Wednesday 29th June with overnight stops at Macroom, Nenagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballybofey. On Saturday the cyclists were welcomed into Donegal Town by Mayor Pauric Kennedy and a large number of well wishers. A Garda escort and a crowd of supporters welcomed them home to Ballybofey as they completed Day 4 of the cycle.

The group completed the epic cycle on Sunday afternoon. A large crowd of supporters cheered them along the way and over the finish line at a windy Malin Head. The team enjoyed lovely weather most days but had to battle through torrential downpours and wet roads as they cycled from Nenagh to Carrick on Shannon on Day 3. The cyclist team were John Boyle, Paul Curran, Kevin Harrold, Dean Herron, Eileen Houston, Michael Houston, Paul Kelly, Paul Mc Cabe, Seamus Mc Dermott, Brian Mc Elhinney, Enda Mc Intyre, Brendan Mc Nulty. The group decided to make the cycle a fundraiser for the Donegal Hospice which provides ‘comprehensive physical, emotional and spiritual care for individuals and families promoting the highest quality of living during life-limiting illness and bereavement.’ Many of the participants have had family, friends and neighbours availing of the care offered by the hospice over the years.

To date over €9,000 has been raised with more donations still coming in. Donations can still be given online at www.idonate.ie/finnwheelersmizentomalin and will be very much appreciated. The cyclists would like to thank all the people who supported them along the route and on social media. They would also like to thank the support crew, Mary Harrold and Jennifer Mc Dermott who followed the team all the way and kept the team fuelled, hydrated and in the right gear. Thanks also to the businesses who sponsored jerseys, food, spare parts, the support van and fuel for the support van.

